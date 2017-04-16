Narvaez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox will use an exclusively right-handed lineup in the Sunday with southpaw Hector Santiago on the hill for the Twins, so Narvaez will sit out for the second time in the series. Based on how manager Rick Renteria has used his catchers since Geovany Soto (elbow) was placed on the disabled list Thursday, it appears that Narvaez may occupy the strong side of a platoon with Kevan Smith.