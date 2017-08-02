White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Wednesday
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Blue Jays.
Narvaez retreats to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his place, Kevan Smith sets up behind the plate for the third time in the past four days, while batting in the cleanup position.
