White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat Friday
Narvaez is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins.
With Geovany Soto (elbow) landing on the disabled list, Narvaez has assumed most of the starts behind the dish as of late. However, he'll head to the bench for a day off Friday after starting the past two games. Kevan Smith will assume the catching duties for the evening.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Gets Opening Day starting nod at catcher•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Established good rapport with Rodon•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Likely to start season in MLB•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Could see an increase in playing time•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...