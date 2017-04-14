Narvaez is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins.

With Geovany Soto (elbow) landing on the disabled list, Narvaez has assumed most of the starts behind the dish as of late. However, he'll head to the bench for a day off Friday after starting the past two games. Kevan Smith will assume the catching duties for the evening.

