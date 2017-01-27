Bourjos signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bourjos had one hot month in 2016 which helped fuel an overall rebound in terms of offensive numbers. However, his defense (once his calling card) has slipped in recent seasons, to the point where he's barely above replacement level in terms of overall performance. It's possible Bourjos, who will be 30 on Opening Day, could make the Opening Day roster, but a starting role seems unlikely.