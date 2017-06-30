The White Sox signed Brantly to a minor-league contract Thursday.

Brantly, who was recently released by the Reds, will get another chance to win a major-league role with a familiar club. He was with the White Sox in 2015, running through the minors with a .310/.335/.483 combined line with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte but batting just .121/.167/.242 in 36 plate appearances. Given how underwhelming Chicago's catcher picture has been, he could work his way back up to the majors before the end of the 2017 season.