White Sox's Rob Brantly: Inks minors deal
The White Sox signed Brantly to a minor-league contract Thursday.
Brantly, who was recently released by the Reds, will get another chance to win a major-league role with a familiar club. He was with the White Sox in 2015, running through the minors with a .310/.335/.483 combined line with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte but batting just .121/.167/.242 in 36 plate appearances with the Pale Hose. Given how underwhelming Chicago's catcher picture has been, he could work his way back up to the majors before the end of the 2017 season.
