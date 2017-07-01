White Sox's Roberto Pena: Placed on minor-league DL
Pena was placed on the 7-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury.
Pena was struggling with Triple-A Charlotte before landing on the disabled list, slashing just .179/.231/.231 with one homer through 39 games. The move is retroactive to June 25, so he'll be eligible to return anytime after Sunday. He should continue to serve as organizational depth once he is activated from the DL.
