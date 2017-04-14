Raburn (hip) has just one hit (a home run) in his first three games with Triple-A Charlotte.

Raburn was cut by the Reds after incurring a hip injury during spring training, but it seems like the veteran outfielder's ailment has subsided. That being said, the missed time may have impacted the 35-year-old's performance at the plate, as he has struck out in three of his 10 at-bats already. If Raburn can pick things up at the plate, he could be an option to head up to Chicago to fill in when lefties take the mound for opposing teams, but in the meantime, he'll simply act as organizational depth.