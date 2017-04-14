White Sox's Ryan Raburn: Scuffling at Triple-A
Raburn (hip) has just one hit (a home run) in his first three games with Triple-A Charlotte.
Raburn was cut by the Reds after incurring a hip injury during spring training, but it seems like the veteran outfielder's ailment has subsided. That being said, the missed time may have impacted the 35-year-old's performance at the plate, as he has struck out in three of his 10 at-bats already. If Raburn can pick things up at the plate, he could be an option to head up to Chicago to fill in when lefties take the mound for opposing teams, but in the meantime, he'll simply act as organizational depth.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...