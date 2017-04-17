Liriano (hamstring) is 1-for-6 with two walks and one RBI in two games since being activated from the disabled list.

Liriano was placed on the 7-day DL last Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte due to an apparent hamstring injury, though it appears it wasn't anything too serious as he returned to action after the minimum seven days. Given the White Sox's lack of outfield depth, if he's able to hit well with Charlotte, his combination of power and speed could see him earn a promotion sometime this summer.