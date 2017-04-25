White Sox's Tim Anderson: Adds three hits as catalyst in Monday outburst
Anderson went 3-for-5 with three singles, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 12-1 victory over the Royals.
The three-hit performance raised Anderson's average to just .208 on the season, and he has only three extra-base hits in his 74 plate appearances on the young season. The 23-year-old may continue to struggle with the stick as he matures. His only real asset for fantasy owners are his wheels, and his steal Monday was only his second of the year. Anderson has plenty of upside, but he's only useful for his speed right now in deep mixed and AL-only leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets day off Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Friday's matchup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Cracks first home run Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reaches Mendoza line•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected to occupy No. 2 spot in lineup•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...