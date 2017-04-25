Anderson went 3-for-5 with three singles, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 12-1 victory over the Royals.

The three-hit performance raised Anderson's average to just .208 on the season, and he has only three extra-base hits in his 74 plate appearances on the young season. The 23-year-old may continue to struggle with the stick as he matures. His only real asset for fantasy owners are his wheels, and his steal Monday was only his second of the year. Anderson has plenty of upside, but he's only useful for his speed right now in deep mixed and AL-only leagues.