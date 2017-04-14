Anderson went 1-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Indians.

With Tyler Saladino getting a night off, Anderson was moved up the leadoff spot and opened the game with a homer. That's good, but Anderson's not a traditional leadoff bat and has been even less so in 2017. He hasn't walked over his first 36 plate appearances and has swung at 56.6 percent of the pitches he's seen (13th in MLB), including 44.4 percent of offerings outside the zone (sixth). Manager Rick Renteria said during spring training that he has no qualms about using him atop the order, but it appears his bat plays better in the middle of the order.