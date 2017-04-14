White Sox's Tim Anderson: Cracks first home run Thursday
Anderson went 1-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Indians.
With Tyler Saladino getting a night off, Anderson was moved up the leadoff spot and opened the game with a homer. That's good, but Anderson's not a traditional leadoff bat and has been even less so in 2017. He hasn't walked over his first 36 plate appearances and has swung at 56.6 percent of the pitches he's seen (13th in MLB), including 44.4 percent of offerings outside the zone (sixth). Manager Rick Renteria said during spring training that he has no qualms about using him atop the order, but it appears his bat plays better in the middle of the order.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Friday's matchup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reaches Mendoza line•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected to occupy No. 2 spot in lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will sign six-year extension•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out for personal reasons•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...