Anderson ranked 10th in Defensive Runs Saved and 11th in Ultimate Zone Rating among shortstops that played at least 800 innings in 2016.

Anderson's athleticism was never questioned when the White Sox selected him 17th overall in the 2013, but whether he had enough defense in him to remain at shortstop was. As evidenced by his performance in 2016, his defensive improvement means he'll be firmly ensconced as the team's starting shortstop during the organization's current rebuild window. Offensively, the 23-year-old showed good middle-infield power, but his on-base skills weren't ideal for a top-of-the-order nor was his 27-percent strikeout rate. Those are obvious areas of improvement to look for in 2017, but he's in no danger of losing plate appearances on a team that figures to be in a rebuild mode. Additionally, he has the full support of manager Rick Renteria, who feels Anderson is a threat to opposing hurlers every time he steps in the box.