White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets day off Sunday
Anderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The right-handed Anderson's absence from the lineup is somewhat surprising with manager Rick Renteria keeping left-handed bats Cody Asche and Omar Narvaez out of the lineup against Twins southpaw Hector Santiago. Perhaps, however, the White Sox skipper just wanted to give the struggling young shortstop a mental break. Anderson has started every game this season and has yet to get going, churning out just six hits in 43 at-bats. Leury Garcia will relieve Anderson both at shortstop and at the top of the order in the series finale.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Friday's matchup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Cracks first home run Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reaches Mendoza line•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected to occupy No. 2 spot in lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will sign six-year extension•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...