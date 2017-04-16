Anderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-handed Anderson's absence from the lineup is somewhat surprising with manager Rick Renteria keeping left-handed bats Cody Asche and Omar Narvaez out of the lineup against Twins southpaw Hector Santiago. Perhaps, however, the White Sox skipper just wanted to give the struggling young shortstop a mental break. Anderson has started every game this season and has yet to get going, churning out just six hits in 43 at-bats. Leury Garcia will relieve Anderson both at shortstop and at the top of the order in the series finale.