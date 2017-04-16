Anderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-handed Anderson's absence from the lineup is somewhat surprising with manager Rick Renteria keeping left-handed bats Cody Asche and Omar Narvaez out of the lineup against Twins southpaw Hector Santiago. Perhaps, however, the White Sox skipper just wanted to give the struggling young shortstop a mental break. Anderson has started every game this season and has yet to get going, churning out just six hits in 43 at-bats. Leury Garcia will relieve Anderson both at shortstop and at the top of the order in the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories