White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers again Saturday to clinch win
Anderson hit the game-winning home run Saturday against the Rockies, capping a 2-for-4 night.
He parked it over the center field fence at Coors Field to earn his second blast in as many games. Anderson was recently stuck in a 2-for-25 slide. Of course, this park has a tendency to cure slumps. While it's promising to see his power return, it's best to put off trusting him fully in most mixed formats until he shows more consistency in less advantageous settings.
