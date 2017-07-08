White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers in loss to Rockies
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's loss to Colorado.
The young shortstop is providing modest production in the counting stats (eight homers, 27 RBI, 35 runs and five stolen bases) because of his consistent at-bats, but his .239/.263/.361 slash line affirms his mediocrity. Anderson is best left to deep formats
