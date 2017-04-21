White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Friday
Anderson is batting lead off and starting at shortstop for Friday's game against the Indians.
It will be just the fourth time this season that Anderson finds himself at the top of the order, but could serve to jumpstart his offensive production. Anderson has been left searching for answers while slashing just .164/.179/.236 this season with 14 strikeouts over 13 games. Tyler Saladino gets the day off.
