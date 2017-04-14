White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Friday's matchup
Anderson will bat leadoff for Friday's series opener versus the Twins.
Anderson has primarily slotted in the two-hole of Chicago's batting order, but manager Rick Renteria decided to keep him atop the order after he led off Thursday's contest with a roundtripper. With this move, he'll bump Tyler Saladino back to the second spot, which could afford Anderson some more run-scoring opportunities with another solid bat hitting behind him.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Cracks first home run Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reaches Mendoza line•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected to occupy No. 2 spot in lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will sign six-year extension•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out for personal reasons•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...