Anderson will bat leadoff for Friday's series opener versus the Twins.

Anderson has primarily slotted in the two-hole of Chicago's batting order, but manager Rick Renteria decided to keep him atop the order after he led off Thursday's contest with a roundtripper. With this move, he'll bump Tyler Saladino back to the second spot, which could afford Anderson some more run-scoring opportunities with another solid bat hitting behind him.

