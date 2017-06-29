White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out of lineup Thursday
Anderson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees.
Anderson will get the day off after starting the past 14 games. During that span, the shortstop is batting just .204/.241/.315 with one home run, seven RBI and three runs. In his place, Yolmer Sanchez slides over to short while Alen Hanson takes the keystone.
