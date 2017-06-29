Anderson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees.

Anderson will get the day off after starting the past 14 games. During that span, the shortstop is batting just .204/.241/.315 with one home run, seven RBI and three runs. In his place, Yolmer Sanchez slides over to short while Alen Hanson takes the keystone.

