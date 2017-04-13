White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reaches Mendoza line
Anderson went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Indians.
Anderson's batting average finally reached .200 after spending the first six games of the season below the Mendoza line. Over 30 at-bats, he has six singles, one RBI, no walks and a team-leading 10 strikeouts. Manager Rick Renteria said the second-year shortstop's been chasing pitches outside the zone, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.
