Anderson went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.

Anderson was back in the lineup after a two-day absence designed to clear his head but he remains in a deep funk. The 24-year-old shortstop has two hits in his last 25 at-bats (.080) with nine strikeouts (34.6 K%). Anderson's undergoing adversity during his second season and it's up to him to adjust. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he's going to figure it out anytime soon.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories