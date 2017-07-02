Anderson went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.

Anderson was back in the lineup after a two-day absence designed to clear his head but he remains in a deep funk. The 24-year-old shortstop has two hits in his last 25 at-bats (.080) with nine strikeouts (34.6 K%). Anderson's undergoing adversity during his second season and it's up to him to adjust. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he's going to figure it out anytime soon.