White Sox's Tim Anderson: Takes seat Friday
Anderson is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers.
Anderson will take a seat for the second straight game as he tries to clear his head. The 24-year-old has struggled both at the plate and in the field recently, committing three errors (he leads all shortstops with 18) over his past eight contests while slashing just .133/.129/.267 over that same span. Alen Hanson and Yolmer Sanchez will again fill the middle of the White Sox's infield in his absence.
