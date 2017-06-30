Anderson is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers.

Anderson will take a seat for the second straight game as he tries to clear his head. The 24-year-old has struggled both at the plate and in the field recently, committing three errors (he leads all shortstops with 18) over his past eight contests while slashing just .133/.129/.267 over that same span. Alen Hanson and Yolmer Sanchez will again fill the middle of the White Sox's infield in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories