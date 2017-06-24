Anderson went 0-for-2 before he was ejected from Friday's 3-0 loss to the Athletics for arguing an umpire's ruling.

Anderson chopped a ball at home plate that he thought was foul but was ruled fair and he was subsequently tagged out while standing still in the batter's box. His plea to home plate umpire Jim Wolf resulted in the first ejection of Anderson's career.

