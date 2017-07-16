Anderson went 2-for-4 and committed his 20th error of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Manager Rick Renteria continues to preach patience with Anderson, who showed promise during his rookie season in 2016, but has experienced a noticeable offensive dropoff in 2017. Compounding the 24-year-old's struggles is his league-worst defense at shortstop, which doesn't mean much to those in fantasy circles, but could eventually eat into his playing time and be a contributing factor to his offense. There is not a ready replacement in the system and the White Sox have invested six years in Anderson, so Renteria will give him a long leash before making a change. Fantasy owners don't have to be as patient with him.