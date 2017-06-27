White Sox's Tim Anderson: Wearing corrective eyeglasses
Anderson wore corrective eyeglasses for the first time Monday and went 2-for-5 with a three-run opposite field home run in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Anderson downplayed the use of eyeglasses but it was good to see some life in the shortstop's bat. He hadn't homered in the previous 22 games, a stretch in which he hit .235/.267/.306 with just seven RBI. The promise hinted at last season is nowhere to be found in 2017. Perhaps the goggles will give him a better view of the increased amount of sliders Anderson's been seeing this season and spur a turnaround.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Tossed after two at-bats Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leading off Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swats sixth homer Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moves up to leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Has big day Sunday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...