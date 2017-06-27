Anderson wore corrective eyeglasses for the first time Monday and went 2-for-5 with a three-run opposite field home run in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anderson downplayed the use of eyeglasses but it was good to see some life in the shortstop's bat. He hadn't homered in the previous 22 games, a stretch in which he hit .235/.267/.306 with just seven RBI. The promise hinted at last season is nowhere to be found in 2017. Perhaps the goggles will give him a better view of the increased amount of sliders Anderson's been seeing this season and spur a turnaround.