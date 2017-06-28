Anderson said after Monday's loss to the Yankees that he plans to wear corrective lenses for the remainder of the season, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Anderson inquired about additional eye testing beyond what a team normally offers a couple of weeks ago and has been getting used to the lenses since purchasing them. The 24-year-old shortstop has struggled all season but offered a glimmer of hope during Monday's loss when he had two hits and a three-run home run.