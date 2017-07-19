White Sox's Tito Polo: Traded to White Sox
Polo was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.
Polo spent the first six years of his minor-league career in the Pirates' organization before being acquired by the Yankees during the 2016 season. The 22-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign this year, as he has posted a wRC+ of 124 with High-A Tampa and a wRC+ of 166 with Double-A Trenton. He'll look to stay hot with his new ball club.
