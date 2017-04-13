White Sox's Todd Frazier: Anticipates Friday return

Frazier (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Twins.

Thursday marks the second consecutive game the slugger will miss due to illness, but the team is apparently confident that he's on the mend of a full recovery. Matt Davidson is taking over for him at the hot corner in the meantime.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories