White Sox's Todd Frazier: Available off bench

Frazier (illness) will be available off the bench Tuesday against the Yankees, Daryl Von Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Frazier is out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with an illness, but he's apparently feeling well enough to hit if needed. This is promising news, and it seems likely that he'll be able to return to the lineup Wednesday.

