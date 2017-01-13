White Sox's Todd Frazier: Avoids arbitration
Frazier agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old smacked 40 homers and turned in strong totals in the other counting categories, but a .225 average significantly dinged Frazier's value. A .236 BABIP played a part in that figure, but Frazier also posted the highest strikeout rate of his career. He's entering his final season before free agency.
More News
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Notches first 40-homer season•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Becomes team leader in SB's on Saturday•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Homers in win over Cleveland•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Sets new franchise record•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Hits historic homer Tuesday versus Tigers•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Drives in three, including walkoff winner•