White Sox's Todd Frazier: Avoids arbitration

Frazier agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old smacked 40 homers and turned in strong totals in the other counting categories, but a .225 average significantly dinged Frazier's value. A .236 BABIP played a part in that figure, but Frazier also posted the highest strikeout rate of his career. He's entering his final season before free agency.