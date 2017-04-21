White Sox's Todd Frazier: Back in action Friday

Frazier (illness) is batting cleanup and playing third base Friday against the Indians.

"The Toddfather" missed the past four games with flu-like symptoms, but after Thursday's day off, he seems to be good enough to resume his regular spot in Chicago's batting order. Frazier should inhabit the hot corner nearly every day moving forward now that he's back to 100 percent, thus moving Matt Davidson back into a part-time role.