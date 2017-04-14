White Sox's Todd Frazier: Back in action Friday
Frazier (illness) is returning to the lineup Friday against the Twins, batting cleanup and acting as the designated hitter.
As the team hinted at Thursday, Frazier is indeed feeling well enough to resume his position in the lineup, although it seems like they also want to ease him back into full action. Matt Davidson will continue to fill in at the hot corner until Frazier is completely ready to head back into the field.
