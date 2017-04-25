White Sox's Todd Frazier: Drives in two against Royals
Frazier went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 12-1 rout of the Royals.
No player has had a worse start to 2017 than Frazier. His double Monday raised his average to a paltry .119. The slugger who belted a career-high 40 dingers in 2016 has just one so far this year and three RBI in 46 plate appearances. A nasty bout with the flu recently caused him to lose weight and strength, so it'll likely take him some time to bounce back and get his bearings. Frazier is a liability in average due to his low walk rates and high strikeout numbers, but the power should come around eventually. He's a buy-low candidate while he continues to struggle.
