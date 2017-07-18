White Sox's Todd Frazier: Healthy scratch from Tuesday's lineup
Frazier has been removed from the lineup as a "healthy scratch" prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Frazier has been involved in a number of trade rumors over the past few weeks and the news of his healthy scratch may suggest that the veteran third baseman could be on the move, though no official news has been announced. Yolmer Sanchez will take his spot in the lineup as the team's designated hitter.
