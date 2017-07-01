White Sox's Todd Frazier: Homers twice in Friday's win
Frazier went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.
The 31-year-old's numbers are beginning to look more like last season's, as Frazier now has 15 homers and a .768 OPS through 70 games. His walk and strikeout rates are actually improved from 2016, however, so it's possible the veteran third baseman could pick up the pace in the second half -- particularly if he gets traded to a contender.
