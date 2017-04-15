White Sox's Todd Frazier: Leaves with flu-like symptoms Saturday

Frazier exited Saturday's game against the Twins with flu-like symptoms, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He's been dealing with the illness throughout the week, but was able to start the last two games. However, the symptoms flared back up Saturday and forced him to leave the game after his second at-bat. Matt Davidson or Tyler Saladino would be options to fill in for Frazier on Sunday if he needs an day off.