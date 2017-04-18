White Sox's Todd Frazier: Out again Tuesday
Frazier is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
Frazier is still being bothered by flu-like symptoms, as he is set to miss his third straight game. Yolmer Sanchez will take over at third base for the game.
