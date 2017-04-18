White Sox's Todd Frazier: Out again Tuesday

Frazier is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.

Frazier is still being bothered by flu-like symptoms, as he is set to miss his third straight game. Yolmer Sanchez will take over at third base for the game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories