White Sox's Todd Frazier: Out for second straight game
Frazier (illness) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Frazier is still feeling under the weather after experiencing flu-like symptoms during Saturday's game, so he'll miss his second straight contest. Matt Davidson checks in at third base in Frazier's stead.
