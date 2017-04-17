White Sox's Todd Frazier: Out for second straight game

Frazier (illness) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Frazier is still feeling under the weather after experiencing flu-like symptoms during Saturday's game, so he'll miss his second straight contest. Matt Davidson checks in at third base in Frazier's stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories