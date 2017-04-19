White Sox's Todd Frazier: Remains out Wednesday

Frazier (illness) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees.

This will be his fourth straight missed game due to the flu, and while he was available off the bench, he never made it into Tuesday's game. Yolmer Sanchez is starting at third base and hitting seventh in his place. He will likely be available off the bench once again. Ideally, he will be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the Indians after Thursday's off day.