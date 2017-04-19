White Sox's Todd Frazier: Remains out Wednesday
Frazier (illness) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees.
This will be his fourth straight missed game due to the flu, and while he was available off the bench, he never made it into Tuesday's game. Yolmer Sanchez is starting at third base and hitting seventh in his place. He will likely be available off the bench once again. Ideally, he will be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the Indians after Thursday's off day.
More News
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Available off bench•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Out again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Out for second straight game•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Sitting out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Leaves with flu-like symptoms Saturday•
-
White Sox's Todd Frazier: Back in action Friday•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.