White Sox's Todd Frazier: Remains sidelined Thursday
Frazier (illness) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Indians.
Frazier was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms, but it seems like the effects of the illness are still lingering. He'll look to return for Friday's matchup with the Twins, but in the meantime, Matt Davidson will take over at the hot corner once again.
