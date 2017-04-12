White Sox's Todd Frazier: Removed from lineup with illness

Frazier was scratched from Wednesday's matchup with flu-like symptoms.

The third baseman was reportedly feeling a bit ill Tuesday as well, but he was hoping medicine would help with his ailment. Frazier will head to the bench for a day off with the hope of returning for Thursday's series finale. Matt Davidson will take his place in the order Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories