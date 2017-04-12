White Sox's Todd Frazier: Removed from lineup with illness
Frazier was scratched from Wednesday's matchup with flu-like symptoms.
The third baseman was reportedly feeling a bit ill Tuesday as well, but he was hoping medicine would help with his ailment. Frazier will head to the bench for a day off with the hope of returning for Thursday's series finale. Matt Davidson will take his place in the order Wednesday.
