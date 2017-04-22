White Sox's Todd Frazier: Returns to action Friday

Frazier went 0-for-3 in Friday's 3-0 loss to Cleveland. The third baseman had missed four straight games and six of the previous eight games while battling the flu.

Frazier, whose season average dropped to .100 following Friday's game, started to put together some good at-bats after a slow start when he was felled by the flu. Now, after a stretch where he lost weight and didn't get to work on his swing, it could take a few games for Frazier to get back to normal.