White Sox's Todd Frazier: Returns to action Friday
Frazier went 0-for-3 in Friday's 3-0 loss to Cleveland. The third baseman had missed four straight games and six of the previous eight games while battling the flu.
Frazier, whose season average dropped to .100 following Friday's game, started to put together some good at-bats after a slow start when he was felled by the flu. Now, after a stretch where he lost weight and didn't get to work on his swing, it could take a few games for Frazier to get back to normal.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...