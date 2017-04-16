White Sox's Todd Frazier: Sitting out Sunday
Frazier (illness) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Frazier was pulled early from Saturday's game while experiencing flu-like symptoms, and his absence from the lineup in the series finale indicates he likely hasn't fully recovered from the issue. It's not expected that Frazier will miss extensive time with the illness, but Matt Davidson will cover third base in his place Sunday.
