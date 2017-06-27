White Sox's Todd Frazier: Smacks solo blast
Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to the Yankees.
Frazier now has six homers and 13 RBI through 22 June games, and he's improved his batting average and OPS by 33 and 99 points, respectively. Fantasy owners hope the momentum continues to build going forward because Frazier is well behind his 2016 pace. It's worth noting that his .220 BABIP is probably unsustainably low, so further positive regression is likely ahead.
