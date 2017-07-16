White Sox's Todd Frazier: Subject of trade talks with Boston

Frazier has been the subject of intensified trade talks between the White Sox and Red Sox, according to Guillermo Celis of ESPN Deportes.

Frazier to Boston makes all the sense in the world. The Red Sox are getting by with Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin at third base, but neither has a minor-league track record as a hitter. Additionally, the Red Sox need some added pop to the lineup and Frazier fits the bill. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports added that Frazier to Boston "seems almost inevitable."