White Sox's Todd Frazier: Three runs, three RBI in Tuesday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
He's started to put a charge in the ball again, collecting three doubles and five RBI over his last two games. Frazier's still only slashing .156/.250/.311 through 13 games, but a few more strong performances will turn those numbers around very quickly.
