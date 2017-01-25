White Sox's Todd Frazier: Undergoes MRI on finger

Frazier recently underwent an MRI on a finger on his left hand and will undergo a follow-up MRI on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Apparently, the finger issue popped up during the final days of the 2016 campaign and he aggravated the injury when he resumed offseason workouts. He is currently wearing a splint on the finger. The White Sox expect Frazier to resume hitting by mid-February and be a full-go by the time camp officially starts, but this will be something to monitor in the months ahead. Frazier reached 40 homers last season but his average fell to a career-low .225 (.236 BABIP).