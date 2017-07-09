Kahnle (1-3) allowed a run on two hits Saturday but picked up the win against the Rockies.

He allowed a leadoff triple to Mark Reynolds in the bottom of the eighth and allowed him to score on a Gerardo Parra sacrifice fly to absorb the eighth-inning blown save. Kahnle then rebounded to register a strikeout and a groundout, working around a single and a wild pitch. Tim Anderson handed him the win with a solo home run in the next half inning. Kahnle otherwise has enjoyed a successful 2017 (2.45 ERA, 56 strikeouts, seven walks in 33 innings) and would likely take over save chances should the White Sox trade closer David Robertson.

