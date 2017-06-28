White Sox's Tommy Kahnle: Can't hold lead in eighth
Kahnle was touched for three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.
Technically, it was a blown save for Kahnle -- his second straight -- but had he been able to hold the lead, closer David Robertson would have entered for the save. With Nate Jones (elbow) sidelined, Kahnle has done a nice job serving as Chicago's eighth-inning reliever, so he'll get a pass on his current two-game rut.
