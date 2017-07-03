Kahnle could see some save chances against the Athletics with David Robertson on the paternity list.

Robertson, the White Sox's regular closer, left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, opening up a spot for Kahnle to possibly earn some save opportunities. The 27-year-old owns an impressive 2.20 ERA and 55:7 K:BB through 32.2 innings this season, so he's probably worth a look in deeper leagues regardless of his save totals. Still, for some fantasy owners desperate for a few saves, Kahnle could deliver if given the opportunity over the next few games.