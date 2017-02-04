Kahnle enters spring training as one of several relievers looking to grab a spot in middle relief for the White Sox. In 29 games last season, the right-hander had a 2.63 ERA in 27.1 innings over 29 appearances.

Kahnle was one of several young relief pitchers to get a look in 2016 thanks to injuries to Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka. While the ERA suggests Kahnle had a successful season, his 4.46 FIP indicates something else entirely. He was able to dodge the potential danger of having walked 6.6 batters per nine innings. Even during his most dominant stretch of the season -- he allowed just one run and seven hits over the final 17.2 innings of the season -- Kahnle walked 10 with an unsustainable .175 BABIP. It all suggests he was a bit lucky and is not going to be put in high-leverage situations anytime soon.